Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 36594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Olaplex Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,595,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

