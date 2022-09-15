Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.13.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.3 %

ODFL opened at $259.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day moving average is $278.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

