Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 4.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.06. 498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several research analysts have commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

