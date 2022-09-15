Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

