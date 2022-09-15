Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $31.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,377. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.34. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.