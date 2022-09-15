Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 62,069 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,364,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 190,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

