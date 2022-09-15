Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 26,109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.74 and a 200 day moving average of $341.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

