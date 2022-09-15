Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,202 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,204. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

