Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

OLLI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,175. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

