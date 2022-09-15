Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
OLLI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,175. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
