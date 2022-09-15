Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Update

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

OLO Trading Down 0.1 %

OLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,819. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OLO by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

