Omni (OMNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.00

Omni (OMNI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010576 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00287319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,372 coins and its circulating supply is 563,056 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

