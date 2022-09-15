Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 7.9%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.88. 67,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,768% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

