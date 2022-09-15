ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

