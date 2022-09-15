Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $110.61 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005443 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064672 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,225,257 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

