Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,424. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.55 million, a P/E ratio of -426.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

