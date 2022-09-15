OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

