OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.07% of OptiNose worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in OptiNose by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.08. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

