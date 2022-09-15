Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 857,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,215. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.