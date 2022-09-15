Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Orezone Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

ORZCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 59,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

