Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,599 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after buying an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,994. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

