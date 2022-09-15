Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,892,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,220,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.49% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,525,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

