Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,042,803 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.38. 32,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

