OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

