Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Danske lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

