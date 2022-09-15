Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) VP Buys $385,030.95 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.