Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) VP Buys $385,030.95 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCCGet Rating) VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

