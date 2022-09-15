Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

