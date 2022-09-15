Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.46.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
