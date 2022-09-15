Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 61,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 171,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

