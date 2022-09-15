Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.