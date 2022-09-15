PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,074. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

