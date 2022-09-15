PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 735,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

