Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $812.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

