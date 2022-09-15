Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Par Pacific to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,740,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,900. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

