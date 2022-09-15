Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.95. 43,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

