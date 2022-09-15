Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PZG remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

