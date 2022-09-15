Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.40 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.