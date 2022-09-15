Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.40 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

