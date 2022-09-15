Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.20. 169,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.94 and its 200-day moving average is $378.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

