Park National Corp OH Buys 42,099 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,389. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

