Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

PH opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

