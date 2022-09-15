Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,363 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,426,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,040,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.33 on Thursday, reaching $412.43. 59,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

