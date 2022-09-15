Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 27,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

