Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWD stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

