Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 102,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,067. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.