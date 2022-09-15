Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 239,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,626. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.