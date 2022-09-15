Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $103.12. 111,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56.

