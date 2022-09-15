Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,684. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.