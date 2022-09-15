Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.55. 52,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.01.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

