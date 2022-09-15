Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 13,711 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

