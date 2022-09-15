Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.84. 62,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

