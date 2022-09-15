Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 11,397 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $20,262,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

