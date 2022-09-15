Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 14,051 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.98. 47,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

